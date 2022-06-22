W.P. Carey (WPC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed at $85.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.78% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.45% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 4.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from W.P. Carey as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, up 1.57% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $333.31 million, up 4.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.21 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.58% and +5.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. W.P. Carey is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that W.P. Carey has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.13 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.52, which means W.P. Carey is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that WPC currently has a PEG ratio of 8.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

