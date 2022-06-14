W.P. Carey (WPC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed the most recent trading day at $80.97, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.98% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 5.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from W.P. Carey as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, up 1.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $333.31 million, up 4.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.21 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion, which would represent changes of +3.58% and +5.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. W.P. Carey is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, W.P. Carey is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.38, so we one might conclude that W.P. Carey is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that WPC has a PEG ratio of 8.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

