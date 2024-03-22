W.P. Carey (WPC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, W.P. Carey (WPC) reached $55.96, with a -0.96% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.14%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.17%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has dropped by 0.16% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 4.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of W.P. Carey in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.19, down 9.16% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $400.98 million, indicating a 6.27% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

WPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.74 per share and revenue of $1.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.49% and -5.85%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. W.P. Carey currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.93. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.64.

It's also important to note that WPC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.43. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. WPC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

