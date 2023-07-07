W.P. Carey (WPC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, W.P. Carey (WPC) closed at $67.65, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

W.P. Carey will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, W.P. Carey is projected to report earnings of $1.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $442.38 million, up 28.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.36 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion, which would represent changes of +1.32% and +21.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% higher. W.P. Carey is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note W.P. Carey's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.53.

Also, we should mention that WPC has a PEG ratio of 8.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WPC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

