W.P. Carey (WPC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed the most recent trading day at $72.69, moving -1.36% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 7.19% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from W.P. Carey as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, W.P. Carey is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $419.82 million, up 20.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.34 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.95% and +18.01%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher within the past month. W.P. Carey currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, W.P. Carey is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.92, which means W.P. Carey is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that WPC currently has a PEG ratio of 10.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.26 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.