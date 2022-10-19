W.P. Carey (WPC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed at $70.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 13.37% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from W.P. Carey as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 4, 2022. On that day, W.P. Carey is projected to report earnings of $1.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.03%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $378.91 million, up 16.32% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.24 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.17% and +10.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. W.P. Carey currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, W.P. Carey is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.7.

Also, we should mention that WPC has a PEG ratio of 6.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.