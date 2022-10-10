W.P. Carey (WPC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, W.P. Carey (WPC) closed at $70.68, marking a -0.9% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 17.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 7.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from W.P. Carey as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, W.P. Carey is projected to report earnings of $1.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $378.91 million, up 16.32% from the year-ago period.

WPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.24 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.17% and +10.13%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. W.P. Carey is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that W.P. Carey has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.61 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.31, so we one might conclude that W.P. Carey is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that WPC currently has a PEG ratio of 6.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



