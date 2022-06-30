W.P. Carey (WPC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) closed the most recent trading day at $82.86, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.01% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 9.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from W.P. Carey as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, up 1.57% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $333.31 million, up 4.25% from the year-ago period.

WPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.21 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.58% and +5.06%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. W.P. Carey currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.76.

Meanwhile, WPC's PEG ratio is currently 8.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.38 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

