W.P. Carey (WPC) Declares $1.07 Dividend

W.P. Carey said on March 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share ($4.27 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $78.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.65%, the lowest has been 4.45%, and the highest has been 9.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.33% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for W.P. Carey is $89.53. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.33% from its latest reported closing price of $78.31.

The projected annual revenue for W.P. Carey is $1,608MM, an increase of 8.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1277 funds or institutions reporting positions in W.P. Carey. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPC is 0.28%, an increase of 2.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.36% to 148,385K shares. The put/call ratio of WPC is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,746K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,742K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 2.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,319K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,737K shares, representing an increase of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 13.88% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,847K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,439K shares, representing an increase of 8.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,490K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,479K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,353K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 7.45% over the last quarter.

W. P. Carey Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

W. P. Carey is one of the largest diversified net lease REITs, specializing in the acquisition of operationally critical, single-tenant properties in North America and Europe.

