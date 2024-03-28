W.P. Carey (WPC) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

W.P. Carey (WPC) ended the recent trading session at $56.44, demonstrating a +0.84% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.11% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.12%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 0.61% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 4.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of W.P. Carey in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect W.P. Carey to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.16%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $400.98 million, reflecting a 6.27% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.74 per share and revenue of $1.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.49% and -5.85%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for W.P. Carey. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, W.P. Carey holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, W.P. Carey currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.82. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.56.

Also, we should mention that WPC has a PEG ratio of 0.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 142, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

