W.P. Carey (WPC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw W.P. Carey (WPC) ending at $57.34, denoting a +1.74% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 8.52% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of W.P. Carey will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.19, showcasing a 9.16% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $400.98 million, indicating a 6.27% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

WPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.74 per share and revenue of $1.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.49% and -5.85%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, W.P. Carey possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, W.P. Carey is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.04.

Meanwhile, WPC's PEG ratio is currently 6.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.39 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.