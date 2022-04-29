Markets
WPC

W.P. Carey Maintains FY22 AFFO Outlook - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Friday, net lease real estate investment trust W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) maintained its adjusted funds from operations or AFFO guidance for the full-year 2022 in the range of $5.18 to $5.30 per share, including Real Estate AFFO of between $5.03 and $5.15 per share, based on full-year investment volume of between $1.5 billion and $2.0 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.89 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WPC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular