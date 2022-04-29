W.P. Carey Maintains FY22 AFFO Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Friday, net lease real estate investment trust W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) maintained its adjusted funds from operations or AFFO guidance for the full-year 2022 in the range of $5.18 to $5.30 per share, including Real Estate AFFO of between $5.03 and $5.15 per share, based on full-year investment volume of between $1.5 billion and $2.0 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.89 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

