W.P. Carey Issues FY21 AFFO Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) forecast fiscal 2021 adjusted funds from operations or AFFO in a range of $4.79 to $4.93 per share, including Real Estate AFFO of between $4.66 and $4.80 per share. The outlook assumes full year investment volume totaling between $1.0 billion and $1.5 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.02 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

