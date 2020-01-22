W.P. Carey Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WPC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.44, changing hands as high as $84.85 per share. W.P. Carey Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WPC's low point in its 52 week range is $69.64 per share, with $93.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.