W.P. Carey Boosts FY22 AFFO Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Friday, net lease real estate investment trust W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) now projects adjusted funds from operations or AFFO guidance for the full-year 2022 in a range of $5.22 to $5.30 per share, including Real Estate AFFO of between $5.13 and $5.21 per share.

Previously, the company expected AFFO in the range of $5.18 to $5.30 per share, including Real Estate AFFO of between $5.03 and $5.15 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.71 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

