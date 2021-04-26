W. R. Grace To Go Private In $7.0 Bln Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) agreed to be taken private by Standard Industries Holdings for $70.00 per share in cash in a deal valued at about $7.0 billion, including Grace's pending pharma fine chemistry acquisition.

In Monday pre-market trade, GRA was trading at $68.49 up $4.25 or 6.62 percent.

Standard Industries' related investment platform 40 North Management LLC is a long-standing shareholder of Grace.

The purchase price of $70.00 per share represents a premium of approximately 59% over Grace's closing stock price of $44.05 on November 6, 2020, the last trading day prior to the announcement of 40 North's initial proposal to acquire the Company on November 9, 2020.

The companies expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. Upon completion of the transaction, Grace will become a privately held company and Grace's common stock will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

