W. R. Berkley (WRB) Prices 3.550% $400 Senior Unsecured Notes

W. R. Berkley Corporation WRB announced the pricing of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes. The notes carry an interest rate of 3.550% and are scheduled to mature in 2050.



The company plans to deploy the net proceeds to repay $76.5 million 8.700% Senior Notes due 2022 and $350 million 4.625% Senior Notes due 2022.



The company displayed prudence by issuing senior notes amid a low interest rate environment to procure funds and enhance financial flexibility without affecting liquidity. W. R. Berkley’s cash and cash equivalents surged 131.7% at 2020 end from 2019 end level.



Last year, the company issued senior notes thrice. In May 2020, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer issued $300 million 4.00% Senior Notes due 2050. Thereafter, in September 2020, it issued an additional $170 million 4.00% senior notes due 2050 and $250 million 4.25% subordinated debentures due 2060



By capitalizing on the low interest rate environment, the company is also attempting to reduce its interest burden, thus facilitating margin expansion. Interest expenses dropped 1.9% in 2020. Also, the company’s operational strength should enable it to service debt uninterruptedly, thereby maintaining the stock’s creditworthiness.



However, as of Dec 31, 2020, long-term debt of the company was about $2.7 billion, up 3.8% from 2019 end. Debt-to-equity ratio was 30.2 at 2020 end, almost in line with 2019 end level. Nonetheless, W. R. Berkley maintains a solid balance sheet with sufficient liquidity and strong cash flows.



Shares of W. R. Berkley have rallied 11.6% year to date compared with the industry’s increase of 10.4%. Increasing contribution from Insurance business, rate increases, reserving discipline, growing international business, solid balance sheet and prudent capital management policy should drive shares.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are Markel Corporation MKL, CNA Financial Corporation CNA and Alleghany Corporation Y.



Markel delivered an earnings surprise of 75.11% in the last reported quarter. It sports Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CNA Financial delivered an earnings surprise of 16.04% in the last reported quarter. It carries Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Alleghany delivered an earnings surprise of 48.79% in the last reported quarter. It carries Zacks Rank #2

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB): Free Stock Analysis Report



CNA Financial Corporation (CNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Markel Corporation (MKL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alleghany Corporation (Y): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.