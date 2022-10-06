W. R. Berkley (WRB) Expands Its Product Recall Business

’s WRB Berkley Global Product Recall will change its name to Berkley Product Protection. At the same time, the unit has decided to expand its offerings. With the expansion, Berkley Product Protection’s product portfolio will include new liability coverages for medium- to high-hazard risks for manufacturers, wholesalers and importers. WRB has been establishing new units or expanding portfolios to cater to demands in emerging markets or risks or increasingly important sectors of the economy. The formation of Berkley Small Business Solutions in June 2022 is in tandem with this strategy. The establishment of new units and expansion of the company’s portfolio helps consolidate its geographical presence as well as grab market opportunities. With new units consistently thriving and established businesses no longer losing volume, overall growth is ensured. In sync with the strategy, the insurer started two new businesses in 2021. WRB’s Insurance business has been performing well, reflected by an increase in premiums written in the past many years. This business growth has been achieved on the back of several new startup units in varied business lines (including healthcare, cyber security, energy and agriculture, and growing international markets, including the Asia-Pacific region, South America and Mexico), which also provided diversification benefits. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) property and casualty insurer have gained 23.9% year to date against the industry 's decrease of 5.2%. Impressive inorganic and organic growth profile, rate increases, reserving discipline and solid balance sheet should continue to drive shares.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

BRK.B

Some other top-ranked stocks from the same space include), PRA and AFG . Berkshire Hathaway delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.55%. Year to date, the insurer has lost 6.6%. BRK.B sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B’s 2022 and 2023 earnings implies a respective increase of 16.7% and 4.2% from the year-ago reported number. ProAssurance delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 150.98%. Year to date, PRA has lost 21.2%. PRA sports a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRA’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 26% and 13.9% north, respectively, in the past 60 days. American Financial delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.09%. Year to date, the insurer has lost 5.8%. AFG carries a Zacks Rank #2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFG’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 2.8% and 3.8% north, respectively, in the past 60 days.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): Free Stock Analysis Report



ProAssurance Corporation (PRA): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.