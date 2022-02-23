Markets
WRB

W. R. Berkley To Sell Real Estate Investment

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - W. R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) said that it has reached an agreement for the sale of a real estate investment consisting of an office building located at 52 Lime Street, London, U.K. for 718 million pounds, subject to agreed upon adjustments.

The transaction is scheduled to close on March 7, 2022.

The estimated realized pretax gain of more than $300 million in the first quarter of 2022 is subject to adjustment for final transaction expenses and certain items, including the impact of the foreign exchange rate at the date of the close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WRB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular