W. R. Berkley Stock Has Outperformed S&P500 Over The Last Month, Is It A Buy?

W. R. Berkley stock (NYSE: WRB) has gained 1.9% in the last week, outperforming the S&P 500 (up 0.4%). Further, the same trend was observed over the last ten days (up 4.9% vs 2.5%) and one month (up 10% vs 3.2%). The recent stock market volatility is mainly because of the Ukraine and Russia crisis and high inflation figures in the U.S.

The company offers commercial lines property & casualty (P&C) insurance. It completed a 3-for-2 stock split on 23rd March. Notably, the additional share was paid in the form of a stock dividend to share holders of record on 9th March. Further, it declared a quarterly cash dividend of 13 cents per share on its pre-split common stock.

Now, is WRB stock set to rise further, or could we expect some correction? We believe that there is a 59% chance of a rise in W. R. Berkley stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine-learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on W. R. Berkley Stock Chance of Rise.

Twenty-One Day: WRB 10%, vs. S&P500 3.2%; Outperformed market

(4% likelihood event; 59% probability of rise over next 21 days)

W. R. Berkley stock gained 10% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) gain of 3.2%

over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) gain of 3.2% A change of 10% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 4% likelihood event, which has occurred 105 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Of these 105 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 62 occasions

This points to a 59% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: WRB 4.9%, vs. S&P500 2.5%; Outperformed market

(10% likelihood event; 53% probability of rise over next 10 days)

W. R. Berkley stock increased 4.9% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) gain of 2.5%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) gain of 2.5% A change of 4.9% or more over ten trading days is a 10% likelihood event, which has occurred 244 times out of 2517 in the last ten years

Of these 244 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 129 occasions

This points to a 53 % probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: WRB 1.9%, vs. S&P500 0.4%; Outperformed market

(21% likelihood event; 58% probability of rise over next five days)

W. R. Berkley stock gained 1.9% over a five-day trading period ending 03/31/2022, compared to the broader market (S&P500) increase of 0.4%

over a five-day trading period ending 03/31/2022, compared to the broader market (S&P500) increase of 0.4% A change of 1.9% or more over five trading days (one week) is a 21% likelihood event, which has occurred 532 times out of 2517 in the last ten years

Of these 532 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 306 occasions

This points to a 58% probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

Returns Apr 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] WRB Return 0% 21% 125% S&P 500 Return 0% -5% 103% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 0% -7% 264%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 4/1/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

