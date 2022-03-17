W. R. Berkley Stock Has Gained 6.5% In One Week, Is It A Buy?

W. R. Berkley stock (NYSE: WRB) has gained 6.5% in the last week, outperforming the S&P 500 (up 2.4%). Further, the same trend was observed over the last ten days (up 7.7% vs -0.9%) and one month (up 5.6% vs -3.2%). The current stock market volatility is the result of the Ukraine and Russia crisis, record-high inflation figures in the U.S., and possible impact of expected interest rate hikes by the Fed.

The company is a commercial lines property & casualty insurance provider. It topped the consensus estimates in the recently released fourth-quarter results, with total revenues increasing 12% y-o-y to $2.58 billion. The total net earned premiums grew 21% y-o-y, partially offset by a more than 90% drop in the net investment income. That said, the adjusted net income declined 6% y-o-y to $294.4 million due to higher total expenses as a % of revenues. Overall, the top-line improved 17% y-o-y to $9.5 billion in FY2021. This translated into a roughly 90% jump to $1 billion due to higher operating margin.

Now, is WRB stock set to rise further, or could we expect some correction? We believe that there is a 62% chance of a rise in W. R. Berkley stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine-learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on W. R. Berkley Stock Chance of Rise.

Twenty-One Day: WRB 5.6%, vs. S&P500 -3.2%; Outperformed market

(15% likelihood event; 62% probability of rise over next 21 days)

W. R. Berkley stock gained 5.6% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) decline of 3.2%

over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) decline of 3.2% A change of 5.6% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 15% likelihood event, which has occurred 387 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

Of these 387 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 239 occasions

This points to a 62% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: WRB 7.7%, vs. S&P500 -0.9%; Outperformed market

(3% likelihood event; 30% probability of rise over next 10 days)

W. R. Berkley stock increased 7.7% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) drop of 0.9%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) drop of 0.9% A change of 7.7% or more over ten trading days is a 3% likelihood event, which has occurred 63 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Of these 63 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 19 occasions

This points to a 30 % probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: WRB 6.5%, vs. S&P500 2.4%; Outperformed market

(2% likelihood event; 47% probability of rise over next five days)

W. R. Berkley stock gained 6.5% over a five-day trading period ending 03/15/2022, compared to the broader market (S&P500) increase of 2.4%

over a five-day trading period ending 03/15/2022, compared to the broader market (S&P500) increase of 2.4% A change of 6.5% or more over five trading days (one week) is a 2% likelihood event, which has occurred 45 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Of these 45 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 21 occasions

This points to a 47% probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] WRB Return 5% 15% 114% S&P 500 Return -3% -11% 90% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -4% -14% 239%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/16/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.