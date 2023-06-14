W. R. Berkley Raises Dividend, Stock Buyback Plan

(RTTNews) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Wednesday announced an increase to the regular cash dividend to an annual rate of 44 cents per share, representing a 10% increase from the present rate.

The first regular quarterly dividend at the new rate of 11 cents per share will be paid on June 30, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 26, 2023.

In addition, the Board of Directors has increased the company's share repurchase authorization to 15 million shares of common stock.

