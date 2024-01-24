W. R. Berkley Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $397.34 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $382.22 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, W. R. Berkley Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $391.75 million or $1.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $3.22 billion from $3.01 billion last year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $397.34 Mln. vs. $382.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.47 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $3.22 Bln vs. $3.01 Bln last year.

