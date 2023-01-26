W. R. Berkley Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $382.22 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $294.43 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, W. R. Berkley Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $323.33 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $3.01 billion from $2.58 billion last year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $382.22 Mln. vs. $294.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.37 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q4): $3.01 Bln vs. $2.58 Bln last year.

