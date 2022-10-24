W. R. Berkley Corporation Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $228.88 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $261.30 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, W. R. Berkley Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $281.83 million or $1.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $2.72 million from $2.42 million last year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $228.88 Mln. vs. $261.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.85 -Revenue (Q3): $2.72 Mln vs. $2.42 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.