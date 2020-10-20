W. R. Berkley Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $151.68 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $165.21 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, W. R. Berkley Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $121.15 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $2.04 billion from $1.97 billion last year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $121.15 Mln. vs. $163.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.65 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $2.04 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.

