W. R. Berkley Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $71.26 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $216.71 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, W. R. Berkley Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $11.55 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $1.94 billion from $2.02 billion last year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $11.55 Mln. vs. $158.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.06 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q2): $1.94 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.

