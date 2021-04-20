W. R. Berkley Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB):

-Earnings: $229.53 million in Q1 vs. -$4.42 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.23 in Q1 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, W. R. Berkley Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $201.78 million or $1.08 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.81 per share -Revenue: $2.16 billion in Q1 vs. $1.81 billion in the same period last year.

