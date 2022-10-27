W. R. Berkley Corp. Launches New Business Berkley E&S Solutions

(RTTNews) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB), a commercial lines property and casualty insurance holding firm, on Thursday announced the formation of Berkley E&S Solutions, a new business to be led by newly appointed Curtis Fletcher as President and Chief Executive Officer. The new business will provide additional lines casualty coverages to middle-market and large accounts through individual wholesale broker appointments.

W. Robert Berkley, Jr., CEO of W. R. Berkley Corp., said, "The creation of Berkley E&S Solutions will further expand our presence in the excess and surplus lines segment by establishing a sustainable market for mid-to-large sized, complex risks..."

With over 35-year career experience in the insurance industry, Fletcher has held various executive and leadership positions. He has been with Berkley for 24 years, having joined Admiral Insurance Group in 1998 and serving as its president from 2018 to 2021, when he was named its Chairman.

