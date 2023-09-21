W. P. Carey To Spin-Off Majority Of Office Portfolio Into Publicly-Traded REIT

(RTTNews) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) said its Board has approved a plan to exit the office assets within its portfolio by: spinning-off 59 office properties into Net Lease Office Properties, or NLOP, so that it will become a separate publicly-traded REIT; and implementing an asset sale program to dispose of 87 office properties retained by the company.

The company expects the spin-off is expected to close on or around November 1, 2023. Upon completion, stockholders as of the record date for the spin-off will receive shares of NLOP via a pro rata special distribution. Shares of NLOP are expected to trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol NLOP. Approximately $350 million is anticipated to be transferred by NLOP to W. P. Carey in connection with the spin-off.

The company expects sales under the office sale program to be completed by January 2024.

