W. P. Carey To Buy CPA:18 In $2.7 Bln Deal, Including Assumption Of Debt

(RTTNews) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC), a net lease real estate investment trust, agreed to buy Corporate Property Associates 18 - Global Incorporated or "CPA:18" in a transaction valued at about $2.7 billion, including the assumption of debt, the companies said in a statement.

As per the deal, CPA:18 stockholders will be entitled to receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.0978 of a share of W. P. Carey common stock plus $3.00 of cash for each share of CPA:18 common stock held by them, representing total consideration with an initial implied value of $10.45 per share.

Upon closing of the merger, W. P. Carey stockholders and CPA:18 stockholders will own approximately 93% and 7% of the combined company, respectively.

The transaction is currently expected to close during the third quarter of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.