W. P. Carey Slides After Announcing Spin-Off Of 59 Office Properties

(RTTNews) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) shares are currently down more than 6 percent in the morning trade after the company announced its strategic plan to spin off 59 office properties portfolio into a separate publicly traded REIT. The Spin-Off is expected to close on or around November 1, 2023, and all sales under the Office Sale Program are targeted to be completed by January 2024.

Currently, shares are at $60.03, down 6.16 percent from the previous close of $63.95 on a volume of 1,368,552.

