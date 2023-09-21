News & Insights

Markets
WPC

W. P. Carey Slides After Announcing Spin-Off Of 59 Office Properties

September 21, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) shares are currently down more than 6 percent in the morning trade after the company announced its strategic plan to spin off 59 office properties portfolio into a separate publicly traded REIT. The Spin-Off is expected to close on or around November 1, 2023, and all sales under the Office Sale Program are targeted to be completed by January 2024.

Currently, shares are at $60.03, down 6.16 percent from the previous close of $63.95 on a volume of 1,368,552.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.