News & Insights

Markets
WPC

W. P. Carey Q3 AFFO Declines On Per Share Basis; Lowers 2023 AFFO Guidance Range

November 03, 2023 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) reported that its third quarter net income attributable to company was $125.0 million, up 19.2% from last year. Earnings per share was $0.58 compared to $0.51. FFO attributable to W. P. Carey was $284.91 million compared to $238.75 million. FFO per share was $1.32 compared to $1.17. AFFO attributable to W. P. Carey increased to $284.39 million from $277.72 million. AFFO was $1.32 per share, down 2.9% from $1.36, driven by the Real Estate segment, which generated AFFO of $1.32 per share, down 1.5% from $1.34.

Third quarter total company revenues, including reimbursable costs, was $448.6 million, up 16.9% from $383.6 million, prior year. Real Estate revenues, including reimbursable costs, were $448.3 million, up 17.3% from $382.1 million.

For the 2023 full year, the company has lowered and narrowed its guidance range for total AFFO to between $5.17 and $5.23 per share, primarily reflecting execution of the strategic plan to exit office.

For the 2024 full year, the company preliminarily expects to report total AFFO of between $4.60 and $4.80 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.