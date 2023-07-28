W. P. Carey Q2 AFFO Rises; Narrows 2023 AFFO Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) reported second quarter FFO attributable to W. P. Carey of $288.36 million compared to $220.03 million, last year. AFFO to W. P. Carey increased to $293.31 million from $254.37 million. AFFO per share was $1.36, up 3.8% from $1.31.

The company's Real Estate segment generated AFFO of $1.36 per share, up 7.1% from $1.27 per share, prior year, primarily reflecting the impact of net investment activity, rent escalations and the accretive impact of the CPA:18 Merger, partly offset by higher interest expense.

Net income attributable to company was $144.6 million, up 13.2% from $127.7 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.67 compared to $0.66.

Total revenues, including reimbursable costs, was $452.6 million, up 31.4% from $344.4 million, previous year. Real Estate revenues, including reimbursable costs, was $452.2 million, up 33.1% from $339.8 million.

For 2023, the company has narrowed its guidance range for total AFFO to between $5.32 and $5.38 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.