News & Insights

Markets
WPC

W. P. Carey Q1 Profit Down

April 30, 2024 — 04:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $159.2 million or $0.72 per share, down from $294.4 million or $1.39 per share for the first quarter last year, due primarily to lower gain on sale of real estate.

Funds from operations was $264.7 million or $1.20 per share, compared to 274.8 million or $1.29 per share last year.

Adjusted funds from operations for the first quarter was $1.14 per share, down 13.0% from $1.31 per share for the first quarter last year.

Revenues, including reimbursable costs, for the first quarter totaled $389.8 million, down 8.9% from $427.8 million for the 2023 first quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.