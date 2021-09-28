W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.19% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $74.58, the dividend yield is 5.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WPC was $74.58, representing a -9.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.37 and a 22.91% increase over the 52 week low of $60.68.

WPC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). WPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.57. Zacks Investment Research reports WPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.53%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wpc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WPC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WPC as a top-10 holding:

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL)

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NETL with an increase of 2.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WPC at 8.15%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.