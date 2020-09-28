W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.044 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.19% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $65.06, the dividend yield is 6.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WPC was $65.06, representing a -30.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.62 and a 68.46% increase over the 52 week low of $38.62.

WPC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). WPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports WPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.6%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

