W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.048 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.19% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WPC was $71.36, representing a -6.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.12 and a 45.6% increase over the 52 week low of $49.01.

WPC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). WPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.6. Zacks Investment Research reports WPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .42%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to WPC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WPC as a top-10 holding:

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 34.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WPC at 2.55%.

