W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.19% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $77.53, the dividend yield is 5.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WPC was $77.53, representing a -1.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.51 and a 27.77% increase over the 52 week low of $60.68.

WPC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). WPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.51. Zacks Investment Research reports WPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .42%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WPC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WPC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WPC as a top-10 holding:

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (WPC)

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (WPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 17.08% over the last 100 days. NETL has the highest percent weighting of WPC at 7.99%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.