W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased WPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $82.49, the dividend yield is 5.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WPC was $82.49, representing a -0.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.67 and a 25.46% increase over the 52 week low of $65.75.

WPC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). WPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.46. Zacks Investment Research reports WPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.06%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wpc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WPC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WPC as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NETL with an decrease of -0.69% over the last 100 days. SRET has the highest percent weighting of WPC at 3.82%.

