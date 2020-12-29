W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.046 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.19% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $70.99, the dividend yield is 5.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WPC was $70.99, representing a -20.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.99 and a 83.82% increase over the 52 week low of $38.62.

WPC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). WPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.59. Zacks Investment Research reports WPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WPC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.