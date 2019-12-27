W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.19% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $79.24, the dividend yield is 5.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WPC was $79.24, representing a -15.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.62 and a 24.28% increase over the 52 week low of $63.76.

WPC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). WPC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.36. Zacks Investment Research reports WPC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -9.93%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WPC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WPC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WPC as a top-10 holding:

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GQRE with an increase of 3.07% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WPC at 2.11%.

