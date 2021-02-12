W. P. Carey Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $134.57 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $129.37 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, W. P. Carey Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $212.68 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $302.37 million from $296.36 million last year.

W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $212.68 Mln. vs. $222.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.20 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q4): $302.37 Mln vs. $296.36 Mln last year.

