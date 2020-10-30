W. P. Carey Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $149.40 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $41.34 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, W. P. Carey Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $201.96 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $297.40 million from $302.75 million last year.

W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $201.96 Mln. vs. $224.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.15 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q3): $297.40 Mln vs. $302.75 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.