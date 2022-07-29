W. P. Carey Inc. Q2 sales increase

(RTTNews) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) revealed a profit for second quarter of $127.68 million

The company's bottom line came in at $127.68 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $120.25 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $344.40 million from $319.72 million last year.

W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $127.68 Mln. vs. $120.25 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $344.40 Mln vs. $319.72 Mln last year.

