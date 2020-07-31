W. P. Carey Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $105.30 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $66.04 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, W. P. Carey Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $197.91 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $283.65 million from $291.54 million last year.

W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $197.91 Mln. vs. $208.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.14 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $283.65 Mln vs. $291.54 Mln last year.

