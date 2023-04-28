W. P. Carey Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $294.38 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $157.00 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.8% to $427.79 million from $348.44 million last year.

W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $294.38 Mln. vs. $157.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.39 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $427.79 Mln vs. $348.44 Mln last year.

