W. P. Carey Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $157.00 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $51.63 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $344.09 million from $306.17 million last year.

W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $157.00 Mln. vs. $51.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.82 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $344.09 Mln vs. $306.17 Mln last year.

