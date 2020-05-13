W. Africa Crude-Nigerian offers provide little clarity as glut remains

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Traders continued to seek concrete indications of where Nigerian oil prices were headed as a small handful of widely divergent prices provided a confusing picture, with oil storage capacity and reduced demand still weighing.

* Offers by Mercuria of Nigerian Bonny, Bonga and Forcados for loading between June 1-16 on a free on board basis on the Platts window late last week were regarded as extremely low.

* Offers by Chevron and Exxon of Qua Iboe above dated Brent flat for the first time in months shortly thereafter painted the opposite picture, though those cargoes could eventually be absorbed by the majors' own refining system.

* Information on actual sales of the cargoes remained elusive amid muted trading, with results of a tender by India's IOC expected to provide a better gauge of demand.

* With storage capacity still tight worldwide despite an unexpected stock draw in the United States, one trader said it was unclear if some Nigerian cargoes were floating offshore as storage or were awaiting discharge.

* Sonangol had just about sold out of their June-loading cargoes although a slightly higher than normal glut remains ahead of new programmes despite a pick-up in Chinese demand.

RELATED NEWS

* OPEC slashed its forecast on Wednesday for global oil demand this year and predicted this quarter would see the steepest decline even as some countries ease lockdown measures designed to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

* Premier Oil is asking BP to cut the sale price of two North Sea oilfields in a proposed $625 million deal due to weak oil prices, Chief Executive Tony Durrant said on Wednesday.

