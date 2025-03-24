$W stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$W stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $82,688,337 of trading volume.

$W Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $W:

$W insiders have traded $W stock on the open market 71 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 71 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $W stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIRAJ SHAH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $7,079,462 .

. STEVEN CONINE (Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $7,079,307 .

. FIONA TAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 36,049 shares for an estimated $1,791,637 .

. JON BLOTNER (Pres., Commercial & Operations) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 31,950 shares for an estimated $1,565,938 .

. KATE GULLIVER (CFO and Chief Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 26,484 shares for an estimated $1,315,570 .

. THOMAS NETZER (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,029 shares for an estimated $946,352 .

. ANKE SCHAFERKORDT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 872 shares for an estimated $38,294.

$W Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $W stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$W Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $W in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/21/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/04/2024

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 11/04/2024

$W Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $W recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $W in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $58.0 on 02/21/2025

Bobby Griffin from Raymond James set a target price of $60.0 on 02/21/2025

Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $46.0 on 02/21/2025

Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $50.0 on 11/04/2024

Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $50.0 on 11/04/2024

David Bellinger from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 11/04/2024

Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $55.0 on 09/26/2024

